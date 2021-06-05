Fr. Martin Gleeson

KANKAKEE — Fr. Martin Joseph Gleeson, O.P. Dominican friar of the Southern Dominican Province, passed away at Houston Hospice, Houston, Texas, on Saturday (May 29, 2021) with family at his bedside.

A funeral service was held June 2 at Holy Rosary Parish, Houston, Texas, where he was pastor. There will also be a funeral service on June 10 in New Orleans, followed by interment in Rosaryville, La. A memorial service will be held in Kankakee at a later date.

He was born in Chicago, to Therese and Martin Gleeson on April 6, 1951. He attended St. Teresa Grade School and was a 1968 graduate of Bishop McNamara High School and a 1973 graduate of Northern Illinois University.

In 1992, after a career in business, including working in human resources for the Roper Corporation, he entered the Dominican Seminary. He was ordained a priest June 4, 1998.

Fr. Marty was a loving son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and spiritual guide to his family.

He spent most of his priesthood in New Orleans, eight of those years as Prior Provincial. He was Spiritual Adviser to the “Lord Teach Me to Pray” Ignatian prayer series. This involved traveling around the country making Ignatian prayer available to the laity through facilitator training retreats. He also prayed and facilitated groups himself and often stated that “his relationship with Jesus Christ and his priesthood would not be what it is today without Ignatian prayer.”

Fr. Marty devoted his life to saving souls through this prayer ministry, his healing ministry and prison ministry. Fr. Marty regularly visited inmates at the jail in New Orleans as volunteer chaplain to help them find peace with their faith. His final ministry was as pastor of Holy Rosary Parish in Houston.

He is described by his Dominican brothers at Holy Rosary Priory as follows:

“Always ready with a smile and able to make anyone feel at home, he inspired his people with confidence. His staff knew him as someone who was ready to listen and provide whatever help they needed in their duties. His parish was always sure of his strong belief in Catholic doctrine, delivered with a heart full of love for their eternal souls.

“He had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother. Whenever preparing for a long day or a weekend homily, he would retreat to the priory chapel and ask for her guidance. He inspired this love for Our Lady in his parishioners.”

Surviving are his brother, Jim (Linda) Gleeson; sisters, Mary (David) Causer and Therese Cardosi; sister-in-law, Lynne Gleeson; nieces and nephews, Nicky (Scott) Graham, Natalie (Nate) Jensen, Dave (Tina) Causer, Derek Causer, Tara (Dan) Harmon, Kristen (Chris)Vigee, Scott Gleeson, Zach Cardosi and Leigh Cardosi; great-nieces and nephews, Miya, Dylan, Ethyn and Clayton Graham, Tyler, Evan, Kylie and Luci Jensen, Quentin and Vivian Causer, Reed and Miles Harmon and Kameryn Vigee.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Martin T. and Therese Gleeson; stepfather John Byrne; brother, Tom Gleeson; and niece, Noelle Causer.

Memorials may be made to: Dominican Friars-Province of St. Martin de Porres, PO Box 8129, New Orleans, LA 70182; Lord Teach Me to Pray, 11 Warbler St., New Orleans, LA 70124; Houston Hospice, 1905 Holcombe Blvd., Houston, TX 77030; or Holy Rosary Restoration Fund, 3617 Milam St., Houston, TX 77002.