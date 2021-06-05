MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Evelyn James-Betts, 64, of Memphis, Tenn., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away May 20, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital, Memphis, Tenn., as a result of a stroke.

She was born March 25, 1957, in Kankakee, the daughter of Jimmie James and Lucy B. (Wilkins) James. She married Bennie Houston Betts Jr. on Sept. 20, 2008, in Kankakee.

Evelyn was a beautician, retired from the Department of Corrections Women’s Facility in Dwight, was a retired school bus driver and a Foster Grandparent for Kankakee School District 111.

She attended Open Bible Center.

Evelyn enjoyed playing the lottery, Bingo, cards and going to the casino. She also enjoyed the many family gatherings she planned.

Surviving are her son, Jemome L. James, and daughter, Lakeisha M. Thompson, both of Memphis, Tenn.; stepsons, Marcel (Melissa) Betts, of Milford, and Chris Betts, of Long Beach, Calif.; stepdaughters, Tara Betts, of Binghamton, N.Y., and Nicole Fulford, of Clinton, Ky.; sister, Delores Davis, of Kankakee, Deborah Brent, of Houston, Texas, and Ella L. James, of Minnesota; brothers, Jessie (Bernice) James, of Rock Island, and Melvin L. James, of Minnesota; sister-in-law, Katherine James, of Kankakee; five stepgrandchildren; aunt, Laura Saulsberry, of Kankakee; special niece, Sheilia Williams, of Minnesota; special friend, Cressie Holbrook, of Kankakee; along with a host of many friends and family.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Bennie Houston Betts Jr.; her in-laws, Bennie Houston (Charmaine) Betts Sr.; four sisters, Emma Torrey, Diane James, Irene James and Campanellia James; and two brothers, Jimmie W. James and Jerry James.

Services will be at a later date, with the Rev. Andy Hansen officiating.

The family of Evelyn James-Betts wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the many acts of kindness extended to them during this difficult time.