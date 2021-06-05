Eugene Wood

KANKAKEE — Eugene E. Wood, 98, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (June 2, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born July 3, 1922, in Livingston County, the daughter of Elmer and Bessie (Cox) Earp. Eugene married Robert Wood on Sept. 11, 1954, in Blackstone. He preceded her in death Oct. 4, 1982.

Eugene retired from the Department of Defense, where she had worked in the accounting department.

She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching “Wheel of Fortune.” Eugene especially loved spending time with her stepgrandchildren and family. She enjoyed traveling.

Eugene attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Robert E. and Mary Wood, of Kankakee; stepgrandchildren, JoAnne and Ryan Barrie, of Bradley, Mark Palinski, of Bourbonnais, Tony and Candace Harms, of Wilmington, and Laura and Chelsea Cantillo, of Santa Anna, Calif.; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Robert Wood, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter-in-law, Cathy Jo Wood; one sister, Evelyn Beckendorf; one stepgreat-grandson, Dylan Harms; two brothers and two sisters-in-law, Cloyd and Florence Earp, and Glenn and Madeline Earp; and one brother-in-law, Mike Beckendorf.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, June 7, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if not fully vaccinated.

Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

