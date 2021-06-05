Duane Boyd

KANKAKEE — Duane Louis Boyd, 89, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (June 2, 2021) at Miller Healthcare in Kankakee.

He was born July 25, 1931, in Buckingham, the son of Louis and Dora (Arthur) Boyd. He married Anna Mae Bolatto on July 28, 1951, at St. Margaret Mary Church in Herscher.

Duane graduated from Herscher High School in 1950.

He was a veteran of the National Guard.

Duane retired as a lineman, troubleman, and crew leader from Com Ed in 1989, after being employed there for 39 years. He was a 70-year member of IBEW.

He loved farming on the family farm in Buckingham. He also enjoyed John Deere tractors. He was a member of the Green Club and the Moose Lodge 802. Duane liked reading farm journals and also read The Daily Journal from cover to cover every day.

Duane loved animals, especially the family dog, Joe.

He was a member of St. John Paul II Catholic Church and formerly a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Kankakee.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 70 years, Anna Mae Boyd; a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Mark Messerle, of Kankakee; a son, Ronald Boyd, of Buckingham; five grandchildren, Cherise (Tony) Ostrowski, Courtney (Juan) Robles, Ryan (Kristin) Boyd, Keith (Ashley) Boyd and Kevin (Leanne) Boyd; and eight great-grandchildren, Travis Ostrowski, Trenton Acevedo, Taylor Ostrowski, Dylan Acevedo, Isaiah Robles, Ensley Boyd, Emma Boyd and Aidan Boyd. Also surviving are a brother, William (Paula) Boyd, of Concord, N.C.; two sisters, Betty Davis, of Palatine, and Patricia Fisher, of Kankakee; brother-in-law, Robert (Vicki) Bolatto, of Campus; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Louis and Dora Boyd; in-laws, Peter and Anna Bolatto; daughter-in-law, Frieda Boyd; brother, Leon Boyd; brothers-in-law, James Fisher, Edward Davis and Frank Pullman; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Pullman.

Visitation will be from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 7, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler celebrating the Mass.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines unless you are fully vaccinated.

Burial will follow in Grand Prairie Norwegian Lutheran Church Cemetery in Herscher.

Memorials may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church or the American Diabetes Association.

