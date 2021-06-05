Dennis Verrett and Christine Verrett

Brenda Verrett, sister of Dennis Verrett, a former Kankakee resident, teacher, Kankakee High School Fall Play director and Kankakee Community College professor and actress celebrated the memory of her brother, Dennis Verrett, who died without a service during the height of the January COVID crisis in 2021. Christine Verrett, their mother, passed on in 2016, and was memorialized by changing the inaccuracies of her name and photo that had been placed in the 2016 obituary.

The private ceremony was held “down by the riverside” on the Frank Lloyd Wright Campus. A bugler played Taps and a singer accompanied by a musician brought tears to the family. Mrs. Verrett’s husband and her niece, Mrs. Anthia Winslow, gave monogrammed key chains, battery operated candles, photo posters and flags to wave as the family marched in a procession. Family members read a scripture and Dennis’s granddaughter, Trinity Verrett, sang in memory of the angels. Dennis’s widow, Lela, his daughter, Kenya, son, Dennis Jr,, and son, Donte, along with eight grandchildren and many other family members from Illinois, California and Minnesota, were in attendance.