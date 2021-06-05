Constance 'Denise' Prindle

KANKAKEE — Constance “Denise” Marie Prindle, 87, formerly of Kankakee and Manteno, passed away Monday (May 31, 2021).

She was born May 25, 1934, in Kankakee, the daughter of Wilbur and Edith (Gray) Contois.

Surviving are her son, David Prindle; her daughter, Mary Paula Fawver; six grandchildren, Kendle Fraley, Corey Fawver, David, Michael and Jaycie Prindle and Kaitlyn Peterson; and six great-grandchildren.

Denise married Max Prindle on Dec. 15, 1956, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Kankakee.

They lived in Kankakee for 60 years then lived in Manteno for 20 years.

She worked for Kankakee School District 111 as a secretary for 25 years until her retirement in 1994.

Denise belonged to several organizations in her community, including Manteno Woman’s Club and Tuesday Book Review. She served as a president for Kankakee County Educational Office Personnel.

She was very active and an avid walker. Denise was known for her outgoing and vivacious personality. She will be remembered for her happy soul and generous heart. She woke up happy every day.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Max Prindle.

A private graveside service was held in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.