Mattie Kent

CHEBANSE — Mattie B. Kent, 90, of Chebanse, passed away Saturday (May 29, 2021) at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

Mattie was born April 3, 1931, in Golden, Miss., the daughter of George R. and Vertie M. (Marbutt) Burton. They preceded her in death. She married James L. Kent on April 23, 1947, in Belmont, Miss. He preceded her in death April 2, 2007.

She was also preceded in death by seven brothers and one stepbrother; six sisters; one daughter, Patty; and one son-in-law, James. Also surviving are two daughters, Janice Yohnka, of Chebanse, and Pamela Peeken, of Kankakee; five sons, Thomas “Clark” (Sandy) Kent, of Greenbriar, Tenn., James “Chris” (Patricia) Kent, of Pocatello, Idaho, Michael (Sharon) Kent, of Bourbonnais, Ronald (Anette) Kent, of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Rodney (Elizabeth) Kent, of Gainesville, Va.; one son-in-law, David Boness, of Chebanse; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Mattie was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

She enjoyed quilting and crocheting. Mattie was a wonderful provider, housewife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed playing games, especially cards and Bingo.

Private services will be held at Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse. Pallbearers for the service will be Tim Kent, Tom Kent, Brandon Kent, Justin Kent, Matthew Peeken, Stephanie Denoyer, Dawn Lamie and Eric Boness.

Memorials may be made to Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.

