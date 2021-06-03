Kathy Ferrero

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Kathy L. (Swartz) Ferrero, 71, passed away peacefully in her home on May 24, 2021, in Lenoir City, Tenn.

She was born Aug. 20, 1949, in Ottawa, the daughter of William and Leone Swartz.

Kathy was a graduate of Morris High School in Morris.

She held various positions in the medical field and early education.

To know Kathy was to love her. She had a unique gift of unconditional love, kindness and humility. Kathy loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. Now she can finally rest in his loving arms. Kathy had a beautiful gift and love for gardening. She was passionate about being outdoors enjoying nature and the beauty of God’s creation. Her favorite vacations were at the beach, traveling or taking a cruise with her husband. Kathy also loved music and was always singing and dancing. Her greatest joy was her family. Kathy’s children and grandchildren were her world and she was theirs. She enjoyed bringing loved ones together and would do anything for someone in need. Kathy was a true care giver. Her family will honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest and caring for one another as she cared for them.

Preceding her in death were her parents, William Swartz and Leone Sutton Swartz; sisters, Linda Thornton and Wanda Payton; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Marilyn Ferrero.

Surviving are her husband, Dale Ferrero, of Lenoir City, Tenn.; daughter, Kandice (Jay), of Knoxville, Tenn.; son, Jeff, of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Amber, Abbey, Braden, Bryson and Savannah; siblings, Randy (Sandy), of Russell, Iowa, Jim (Suzy), of Verona, and Sandy, of Simpsonville, S.C.; and sister-in-law, Carol, of Essex.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Kathy will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. She was a true North Star and they know that she is shining down on all of them. Her last wish was for everyone to be kind, be caring and to love one another.

Funeral arrangements are by Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, Tenn.

Please sign her online guestbook at clickfuneralhome.com.