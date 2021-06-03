Harold Cunning

SOUTH WILMINGTON — Harold Henry Cunning, “Hook,” 89, of South Wilmington, passed away Tuesday (June 1, 2021) at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Born March 10, 1932, in Custer Park, Harold Henry was a son of James and Margaret (Weikum) Cunning.

He was educated through the 8th grade when he left school to go to work for his father. At the age of 16, Hook gained his Carpenters Card and recalled working at the school his friends were attending.

Harold entered into the U.S. Air Force on April 11, 1951; served on the 512th Fighter Bomber Squadron and was honorably discharged, Sgt. Harold H. Cunning, USAF on July 31, 1953. Following his discharge, Hook gained employment with Benoit Brick Layers in Peotone. It was there that he worked for the following six years leading up to the establishment of Cunning Construction, Inc., which he owned and operated for decades. Hook’s lifetime of building erected countless schools, corporate buildings, churches, gas stations and municipal buildings, as well as various other new construction and renovation projects.

Hook remained active until his final days continuing to manage his farm holdings.

He was a member of the VFW and a lifetime member of the American Disabled Veterans.

Survivors include children, Donna Cunning, of Chicago, Dean (Kyle) Cunning, of Gardner, and Lori (Willie) Quigley, of Braidwood; four grandchildren, Sara Cunning, of Miami, Fla., Lauren Quigley (Jeramie Bublitz), of Chicago, Brandon Cunning (Lauren Homerding), of Essex, and Lyndsey (Corey) Trammel, of Coal City; two great-grandsons, Gauge and Gentry Trammel; two sisters, Alyce Mae (the late Bill) Rink, of Wilmington, and Shirley (John) Cavanaugh, of Custer Park; and two brothers, Raymond (the late Kay) Cunning, of Calumet, Okla., and Donald (Jody) Cunning, of Sebring, Fla.

Preceding him in death were his parents; one son, Thomas; two brothers, William (Dolly) Cunning and Robert (Lorraine) Cunning; and two sisters, Faye (Ray) Lain and Minnie (Al) LeRoy.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, June 5, until the noon funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington.

Memorials may be made to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 S. Main St., Wilmington, IL 60481.

