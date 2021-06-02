Tamara Pulver

DWIGHT — Tamara “Tammy” Pulver, 52, passed away May 19, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Surviving are her husband, Rob, of Dwight; two sons, Owen, of West Lafayette, Ind., and Wesley, of Dwight; her parents, Keith and Rosemary Miller, of Dwight; brother, Jeff (Aimee), of Elburn; aunt, Judy (Phyllis) Miller, of Roseville, Calif.; mother-in-law, Janice Pulver, of Leo, Ind.; brother-in-law, Ray (Kristine) Pulver, of Leo, Ind.; nieces, Gwen and Morgan; and nephews, John-Michael, Ian, Jacob and Josh.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Bill and Velma Miller, grandparents, Lee and Irene Simpson; father-in-law, Raymond Pulver Sr.; and sister-in-law, Denise (Pulver) Lust.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, June 4, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Dwight United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Dwight United Methodist Church or Purdue Center for Cancer Research.

Funeral arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

