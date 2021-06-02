Stanley Pavesich

PEOTONE — Stanley G. Pavesich, 73, of Peotone, passed away Thursday (May 27, 2021).

He was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather of many; loving brother of Jim, Danny and Sam Pavesich; and fond uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, also at Lawn Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip.

Funeral arrangements are by Lawn Funeral Home in Tinley Park, phone 708-532-3100.

