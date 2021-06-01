Carleen Sloan

PEOTONE — Carleen A. Sloan, 76, of Peotone, passed away May 24, 2021, in Gilbert, Ariz.

She was born March 6, 1945, in Chicago, the daughter of Harold Hulsey and Una Carl (Tyree) Hulsey A’hern. She married Dennis “Denny” on April 16, 1966, in Cook County. He survives, of Peotone.

Carleen was a retired nurse and school bus driver.

In addition to her husband, surviving are a son, Lorne Sloan (Ceci), of San Tan Valley, Ariz.; daughter, LaDonna Sloan, of North Liberty, Iowa; brothers and sister-in-law, Hal Hulsey and Dennis Hulsey, of California; and Marcy Haag, of Peotone; two grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial service will be at a future date.