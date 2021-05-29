AROMA PARK — Virgil Roy Cote, 78, of Aroma Park, passed away May 14, 2021, at his home.

He was born June 5, 1942, in Momence, the son of Harold and Florence Cote, of St. Anne.

Mr. Virgil Cote married Judith A. Anderson, of Kankakee, on Nov. 26, 1960, in Kankakee. Mr. Cote worked for the U.S. Post Office in Kankakee for 25 years. He was also a handyman. He loved dancing, traveling, listening to music and spending time with family and friends.

Virgil had three sisters and one brother. Alice (Ralph), of Momence, Irene (George) Keller, of Bradley, Joann (Ron) Daniel, of Momence, and Roger (Joyce) Cote, of Vista, Calif.

Surviving are his two sons and one daughter, Brian Cote, of Houston, Texas, Bruce (Erica) Cote, of Seabrook, Texas, and Brenda Labatt, of Phoenix, Ariz.; daughter-in-law and granddaughter, Erica and Ella Cote, of Seabrook, Texas; son-in-law and granddaughter, Jonathan and Kristin Daily, of Indianapolis, Ind.; other grandchildren include, Sarah Cote, Elyse Cote, Caitlin Cote, Zachery Cote, Madeline Cote, Christopher Cote, Robert Labatt, Jordan Fairley and Demi Cote-Fairley. Virgil also had 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Proceeding him in death were his parents, Harold and Florence Cote; his wife, Judith Cote; a brother, Roger Cote; and brother-in-law, Ron Daniels.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Lee Degenhart and family.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Interment of ashes will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 5, in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with the Rev. David Hanners officiating. A celebration of life will follow at Ryan’s Pier restaurant, Aroma Park.

Flowers may be sent to Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township for the Saturday, June 5, internment.