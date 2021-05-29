Loren Kohler

WATSEKA — Loren Lee Kohler, 76, of Watseka, passed away Friday (May 28, 2021) at his daughter’s home in Watseka.

He was born Dec. 11, 1944, in Watseka, the son of Carl John and Ida-Belle (Rife) Kohler. He married Sandra Kay Jensen in Gilman, on June 28, 1968.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Kohler, of Watseka; one daughter, Alissa (Niel) Stevens, of Watseka; two grandchildren, Kadyn Stevens and Kobi Stevens, both of Watseka; one sister, Norma Tooley, of Robinson; brother-in-law, Maurice Saxsma, of Gilman; sister-in-law, Pat (Mike) Butler, of Martinton; brother-in-law, Dennis (Shirley) Jensen, of Shelbyville, Ind.; and very special nieces and nephews, Darcy, Dusti, Derek, Colton and Carsyn.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Elmer Kohler; sister, Elaine Saxsma; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Phyllis and Charles Utter; and father-in-law, Robert Jensen.

He served our country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

Loren was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Watseka, American Legion Post 23, Watseka VFW 7450, and was the former mayor of Martinton. Mr. Kohler loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially attending their sporting events.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. The Rev. Joe Hughes will officiate. Burial will follow in Iroquois Memorial Park in Watseka with graveside military rites by Watseka American Legion Post 23.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

