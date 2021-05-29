Donola Gibbs

KANKAKEE — Donola M. Gibbs, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (May 26, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born Jan. 10, 1934, in Beaverville, the daughter of Archie and Viola (Arseneau) Castongia. Donola married Eugene Harpin in 1952. He preceded her in death in 1993. She married Joe Gibbs in 1988. He preceded her in death Feb. 14, 2019.

Donola was a retired employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Kankakee. She enjoyed gardening and loved being involved with her family. She was a great influence and role model in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. Donola was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.

Surviving are three sons and three daughters-in-law, Daniel and Bonnie Harpin, of Bourbonnais, David and Deborah Harpin, of Kankakee, and Richard and Maria Harpin, of Bradley; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Denise and Jeff Tapp, of Bradley, and Diann and Steve Sebastiani, of Bourbonnais; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two stepchildren, Cindi and Shane LaFountain, of Appleton, Wis., and Missy Gibbs, of Illinois; and her beloved dog, Oreo.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Donna Fitts; two brothers, Ezra Castongia and Roger Castongia; two sisters, Romella Smart and infant sister, Violet Castongia; and stepchildren, Tony Gibbs, Roland Gibbs and Sue Gibbs.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., also on Tuesday, June 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Marcin Michalak officiating.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if you have not been fully vaccinated.

Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities.

