GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Deborah Pelletier, 70, of Grand Rapids, Mich., went to be with our Lord on Monday (May 24, 2021).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Morgan; brother, Gary Morgan; mother-in-law, Joyce Pelletier; and niece, Katrina.

Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Timothy; daughter, Alethea; father-in-law, Nelson Pelletier; brothers and sisters, Mike (Brenda) Morgan, Rebecca Parquette and Penny (Dean) Steinhour; brother-in-law, Thomas (Debbie) Pelletier; nieces, Madison (Steve) Grisdale and Sheri (Jerry) Turnbull; nephews, Joel (Amanda) Pelletier and Steve (Julie) Kuntzman.

Deborah loved children and taught catechism at church. She was a member of Beta-Sigma Phi Chapter Preceptor Delta Epsilon.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a memorial ritual at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at Stroo Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, Mich. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 1253 52nd St. SE, Kentwood, Mich. Interment will be in Chapel Hill.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

