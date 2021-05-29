Ardith Rogers

KANKAKEE — Ardith J. Rogers, 84, of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (May 26, 2021) at Heritage Village Nursing Home in Kankakee.

She was born July 3, 1936, in Martinton, the daughter of Wilbur M. and Fay E. (Orr) Bear. She married Robert M. Rogers on Feb. 25, 1972. He preceded her in death Nov. 16, 2009.

Ardith was a registered nurse.

She enjoyed crocheting, beading and painting.

Ardith was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee.

Surviving are two sons, Martin Lindley, of Bloomington, and Brian (Gail) Lindley, of Metamora; two daughters, Debbie (Mike) Petronti, of Kankakee, and Merridy (Eric) Forehand, of Morris; eight grandchildren, Erin (Mike) Davis, of Peotone, Ashley (Matt) Toepper, of Peotone, Alyssa (Tim) Sylvia, of Eldridge, Iowa, Patrick (Jacque) Lindley, of Hudson, Nathan Lindley, of Anchorage, Alaska, Amber (Josh) Piercy, of Bloomington, Erica Forehand, of Morris, and Kaitlyn Forehand, of Morris; eight great-grandchildren, Erica Davis, Brett Goodwin, Kylee and Emilee Piercy, Maddyx Easton, Hendrix Toepper and Maverik Sylvia; one sister, Myrna Mac, of Danville; and one brother, Ronald (Carol) Bear, of Watseka.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, until the 10:30 am funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee, with the Rev. Tony Gatter officiating.

Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines unless you have been fully vaccinated.

Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

