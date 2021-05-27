Death notices: May 27, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>Virginia Smith Brown,</strong> 69, of Kankakee passed away Wednesday (May 26, 2021) at Citadel Nursing Home in Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Andrew Thomas Dean</strong>, 30, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (May 24, 2021) at his home. Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Mary T. Geigner,</strong> 82, of Manteno, passed away Monday (May 24, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

<strong>Walter “Jack” Hancock,</strong> 91, of Milford, passed away Tuesday (May 25, 2021) at Heritage Woods of Watseka. Funeral arrangements are by Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

Past services

Funeral services for <strong>Barbara Jane Azzarelli</strong>, 93, of Kankakee, were held May 8 at St. John Paul II — East Campus, Kankakee, with the Rev. Tony Taschetta officiating. Barbara passed away Dec. 22, 2020.

Graveside services for <strong>Francis Vernon Cordes</strong>, 80, of Kankakee, were held May 15 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township, with David Moss officiating. Francis passed away May 7, 2021. Pallbearers were Kelsey Moss, Montana, Larry and Clayton Cordes, Blake Littrell and Hunter Glassford.

Funeral services for <strong>Frances “Billie” E. Highland</strong>, 87, of Naperville and formerly of Bourbonnais and Normal, were held May 12 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. John Peeters officiating. Frances passed away May 7, 2021. Burial was in St. James Cemetery, Irwin. Pallbearers were Chris Highland, John Harris, Devin Loeks, Matthew Highland, Evan Patchett and James Heim.

Funeral services for <strong>Michael Paul Johnson</strong>, 66, of Papineau, were held May 8 at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Anne, with the Rev. Mike Seed officiating. Michael passed away May 4, 2021. Interment was in Papineau Township Cemetery in Papineau.

Funeral services for <strong>Ann H. Jones</strong>, 77, of Kankakee, were held May 17 at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. Ann passed away May 12, 2021. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Funeral services for <strong>Edwin Walter Meents</strong>, 90, of Kankakee, were held May 21 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bradley, with the Rev. Patrick Jenkins officiating. Ed passed away May 18, 2021. Burial was in Limestone Cemetery, Limestone Township. Pallbearers were Jason Kolberg, Mason Meents, Adam Duda, Tim Yohnka, Glenn Kramer and Jerry Snedecor. Honorary pallbearers were Michael Sage and John Marcukaitis.

Funeral services for <strong>Dala Dee Mondy</strong>, 77, of Manteno, were held May 15 at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Joy Schlesselman officiating. Dala passed away May 8, 2021. Interment was in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno. Pallbearers were Shawn Swiger, Adam Swaite, Josh Downey, Joey Sullivan and Andy Nelson.