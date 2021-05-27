KANKAKEE — Connie Maiden, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (May 24, 2021) at her home.

There will be no public visitation. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at House of Prayer Apostolic Church of God, Kankakee. Gathering will begin at 10:30 a.m. Attendance is limited. Pastor Claudius Anderson will deliver the eulogy. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Funeral arrangements are by Lax Mortuary, Kankakee.

Connie Phillips Maiden was born to the union of Solomon and Beulah Phillips in Rome, Miss., on Jan. 13, 1949. Connie was the sixth sibling of 13.

On Oct. 10, 1964, Connie married her childhood friend and the love of her life, Jake Maiden. To this union was born two beautiful daughters, Cassandra and Jacqueline. Jake and Connie’s marriage epitomized the scripture Mark 10:9; 56 years of marriage and a non-ending love affair.

Jake and Connie moved their family from Mississippi to Illinois in 1969. Connie worked for Cleveland Steel Containers for more than 45 years and was honored to retire in 2018.

Connie was baptized in Jesus’ name under the leadership of Pastor Dr. Ella Mae Davis and remained a faithful member of the House of Prayer Apostolic Faith Church, Kankakee, until her death. Under the leadership of Pastor Claudius Anderson, Connie became the Usher Board President.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, Deacon Jake Maiden, of Kankakee; two daughters, Cassandra Maiden and Jacqueline Jefferson (Fred), all of Kankakee; one godson, Andrew Robicheaux (Kennyethia), of Champaign; six brothers and sisters, Searcy Phillips, of Memphis, Tenn., Elizabeth Dennis, of St. Paul, Minn., Emma Gaston and Delores Brown, of Clarksdale, Miss., Wiltherre Roper (James), of Guthrie, Okla., and Leon Phillips, of Edmond, Okla,; two brothers-in-law, Emmerson Maiden and Rueben Maiden (Tina), all of Dublin, Miss.; one sister-in-law, Julia Anderson (Eugene), of Bobo, Miss.; seven grandchildren, Shanon Hawkins (Lawrence), of Indianapolis, Ind., Pete Battle Jr., of Chicago, Fredrick Lyons Jr., of Oceanside, Calif., Don Jefferson, of Tacoma, Wash., Fredrick Jr., Cedrick and Edrick Jefferson, all of Kankakee; four great-grandchildren, Pharah Battle, Madison Lyons, Lawrence Hawkins Jr. and Logan Jake Hawkins; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; five brothers; and one sister.

