BRADLEY — The family of Sue Rudolf sadly announces that she passed away peacefully in her sleep May 18, 2021, at the age of 73.

Sue will be deeply missed by her husband of 53 years, Richard Rudolf; and her children, Holly Boyd (Mike), Rob Rudolf (Edie) and Misty Rudolf. She was a loving “Nana” to her grandchildren, Ryan Boyd, Jack Rudolf, Maggie Boyd, Faith Rudolf and Jane Rudolf. Also surviving are family members, Julie Nunn, Carolyn Nagle (Brien), Patti Marks (Bill), Peggy O’Dowd (Kevin), Greg DeCarlo (Mimi), James Mallaney (Rosie), Bob Rudolf (Bonnie), Bev McCullough (Don) and Jan Ryan (Ed); along with 12 nephews and eight nieces.

She was born July 26, 1947, the daughter of James F. and Gloria Mallaney, who preceded her in death.

Sue was a 1965 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee. After graduation, she worked for the Social Security Administration until she moved to Angola, Ind., with her husband. There she worked as executive assistant to the news director of Tri State University. As her children entered school, she served as a volunteer teacher’s aide and cheerleading coach at St. Joseph Elementary School. In 1978, she went to work for Rudolf Express Company as communications and HR administrator until the company closed in January of 2002. In retirement, Sue pursued her passion for sewing. She designed purses, diaper bags and many other items. Sue was an excellent quilter and made many beautiful quilts. Many family members and friends enjoy her handmade products today.

Throughout her life, Sue was known as a loving, happy and caring person. She went out of her way to help and support others. Her father called her the “leader of the band” as he relied on her to organize many of the family’s gatherings and reunions. Sue loved entertaining and hosted many dinner parties for friends and business associates. Her favorite was the annual Christmas Eve dinner of Beef Wellington served to as many as 30 family guests.

A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bradley.

Cremation rites have been performed by Fuller Funeral Home in Naples. Fla.

Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House at donations@rmhc.org.

