Robert Dawson

KANKAKEE — Robert L. Dawson, 80, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (May 22, 2021) at his home.

He was born Aug. 5, 1940, in Dixon, the son of Courtney and Blanche Dominique Dawson.

Robert had worked in material handling at the Ford Stamping Plant. He had also been a tow truck driver for 32 years.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge 802, Knights of Columbus 145 and Aroma Park American Legion 1019.

Robert enjoyed scuba diving. He was a volunteer at St. Mary’s Hospital for many years.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1969 as a PFC.

Surviving are his nieces and nephews, Steve Schiel, of Kankakee, Stan Schiel, of Kankakee, and Scott Schiel, of Kankakee, Stacey Garrity, of Janesville, Wis. Bridgette Laramie, of Oklahoma, Brian Dawson, of Oklahoma, and Deborah Yoggerst, of Springfield.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and siblings, William Dawson, Corine Schiel and Thomas Dawson.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, May 28, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.

If you are not fully vaccinated, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to the AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital Volunteer Program.

