Richard Yohnka

BOURBONNAIS — Richard “Dick” K. Yohnka, 92, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (May 22, 2021).

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, May 28, until the 11 a.m. service at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, with the Rev. Scott Henley presiding at the service. Graveside committal to follow the service in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Momence.

Richard was born in Kankakee, on Sept. 25, 1928, the son of Harry and Mildred Yohnka. Richard was proudly raised on the family farm in Exline. He graduated from Momence High School in 1946. He then attended Illinois State University where he lettered in wrestling for two years. Following his attendance at ISU, he transferred to the University of Illinois where he received his Bachelor’s Degrees in Agriculture Education.

Mr. Yohnka was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War as a photographer with the Signal Corps from 1951 to 1953. During that time, he photographed 11 atomic tests in Nevada. He was very proud that he was able to successfully capture 14 to 16 pictures during each of these atomic tests, a very difficult feat to accomplish. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant First Class. Richard was honored to be a veteran and often displayed his photographs at family gatherings once they were declassified. Some of his pictures remain on display at the Smithsonian as well as the Kankakee County Museum.

Following his discharge from the Army, Richard returned to the Kankakee area to help his father on the family farm. He was also a diesel and farm equipment technology instructor at Kankakee Community College and taught at many area high schools in agriculture and mechanics. His most recent endeavor was as an associate broker at Speckman Realty before his retirement in 2008.

Richard was a member of the Farm Bureau, United Commercial Travelers, and was a FreeMason. He loved to travel and always enjoyed being around people. He even traveled to Washington, D.C., in 2016 at the age of 86 with the Honor Flight to visit the Korean War Memorial.

Surviving are his sister, Virginia F. Barnes; nephew, Mickey Barnes, niece, Colleen Furgerson, niece and nephew-in-law, Christa and Tim Tomes and niece, Cynthia Elpers. He is also survived by numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews as well as cousins, Ann Yohnka, Kim Yohnka and Keith and Lisa Yohnka.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his brother-in-law, Mike Barnes Jr.; and his cousins, Charles H. Yohnka and Kevin C Yohnka.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the Momence Honor Guard.

