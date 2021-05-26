Obituary budget May 26

Done - Lubertha Brooks - This one goes at the top, left of the page. She personally worked for the owners of the newspaper. - Free - with photo - sent - no flag
Done -Flag - Ezra Allie - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag
Done - Flag - Robert Dawson - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag
Done - Flag - Richard Yohnka - $270 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag
Done - Eileen Sellers - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag
Done - Sue Rudolf - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag
Done - Troy Faille- $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag
Done - Flag - Myron Cailteux - $250 obit - No photo - With Flag
Death notices: Smith, Maiden