KANKAKEE — Mrs. Lubertha Brooks, affectionately known as “TeTe, Auntie, Duck, Lu, Nana and LulaBird,” departed this life May 18, 2021.

Lubertha was born Oct. 2, 1921, the fifth child to Sanders and Lubertha (Stewart) Jamison, in Columbus, Miss. Her parents preceded her in death.

She was educated in Lowndes County School. She married Gus Brooks in 1942, in Columbus, Miss. They were married 44 years, until his passing in July of 1987.

Lubertha was employed by Mr. Len H. and Jean Alice Small for 60-plus years, before retiring

She accepted Christ at an early age and attended St. Peter Baptist Church in Columbus, Miss., before moving to Kankakee in 1945. She joined Morning Star Baptist Church under the late William Galloway.

“Lu” was a seamstress, and every Spring she would be at her sewing machine creating styles for the coming year. She loved to make berets to fit every outfit she sewed. Lu also enjoyed spending time in the kitchen, making homemade rolls, her famous pound cake, the “Thang” (her creation) and several other delicious dishes. She loved traveling with her family and visiting Hawaii, Argentina, Canada and London. She also traveled with Ethel Willis on Southern Baptist Conference trips to visit different parts of the United States.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Dwight (Donna) Hargrove; sisters, Annie Vaughn, of Columbus, Miss., and Mary Hargrove, of Racine Wis.; grandchildren, Derek and Devon Hargrove; special caregivers/nephew, Emery Williams and special friend, Daun Sowders. Also surviving are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and long-time friend, Carrie Smith.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, William, Sanders and Robert Jamison; and sisters, Sally Jethrow, Lillie Carter and Alice Alexander.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Jones Funeral Home, Kankakee. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Morning Star Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Montele Crawford is the officiant. Interment will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.