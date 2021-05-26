Ezra Allie

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Ezra S. Allie, 94, of Plant City, Fla., and formerly of Beaverville, passed away April 3, 2021, at his home.

He was born Nov. 24, 1926, in Beaverville, the son of Leo and Verna (Fortin) Allie. Ezra married Lois Blakley on Nov. 20, 1948, in Beaverville. She preceded him in death July 1, 1998.

Ezra was the owner/operator of Allie Grocery for more than 30 years. He had also worked for J.R. Short Milling and was a bus driver. Ezra served as past president and was a member of the Lions Club and a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed golfing, achieving a hole in one at the age of 57. He coached baseball and basketball.

Ezra was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.

Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Robert and Karen Allie, of Land O’Lakes, Fla., and David and Maureen Allie, of Pinellas Park, Fla.; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Linda and Mark Robbins, of Tampa, Fla., and Tina and Tony Arseneau, of Cerro Gordo; 11 grandchildren, Trista Summers, Nathan Allie, Karah Allie, Amanda Hopper, Kristy Boone, Kiley Allie, Adam Allie, Kayla Marando, Craig Allie, Daniel Arseneau and Andrew Arseneau; and 21 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Lois Allie, he was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Chuck Allie and Joe Allie; one daughter, Mary Jo Allie; and one brother, Allen Allie.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, May 29, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville.

Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to the Special Olympics.

