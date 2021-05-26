Eileen Sellers

MOMENCE — Eileen P. Sellers, 54, of Momence, passed away Sunday (May 23, 2021) at her home.

She was born on March 17, 1967, in Kankakee, the daughter of Robert and Patricia Kircher Sellers.

Surviving are her daughter, Jessica Sellers, of Joliet; two sisters, Lynne Ohrt of Momence, and Bobbie Vinton, of Jenison, Mich.; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Stephen (Bobbie) Sellers, of Momence, and Anthony (Terri) Sellers, of Bradley; Eileen’s partner, Scott Matteson, of Momence; her aunt, Sister Kathleen Kircher, of Portland, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Gregory Sellers and David Sellers; and brother-in-law, Scott Vinton.

Eileen worked as a book handler at Baker and Taylor, Momence, for more than 10 years.

She was a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence.

Eileen enjoyed reading, loved spending time with her cats, spending time with friends and family, had a big heart and could be found always helping others.

Memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 28, at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence, with the Rev. Peter Jankowski officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Momence.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or River Valley Animal Rescue

