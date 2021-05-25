Alan Alfather

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Alan R. Alfather, 71, of Delray Beach, Fla., and formerly a Kankakee-area resident, passed away April 28, 2021, at Boca Raton Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 28, 1949, in Kankakee, the son of Orlie E. and Ruth (Witthoeft) Alfather. Alan married Bonnie Jo Brown on Nov. 16, 1979. She preceded him in death Sept. 24, 2014.

Alan was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. He received his bachelor’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. He retired as an accountant for CSL Behring in Bourbonnais.

He served in the National Guard.

Surviving are one brother, Edwin Alfather, of Kankakee; two nephews, Ronald and Brenda Alfather, of Bourbonnais, and Terry and Traci Guynn, of Bourbonnais; and one niece, Michelle and Michael Janczak, of Essex.

In addition to his wife, Bonnie Alfather; he was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Sharon Guynn.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

A memorial visitation will be from noon Thursday, May 27, until the 1 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if you have not been fully vaccinated.

Inurnment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.