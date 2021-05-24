Julie Ladd

WATSEKA — Julie A. Ladd, 63, of Watseka, passed away Friday (May 21, 2021) at her home.

She was born Oct. 8, 1957, in Watseka, a daughter of Charles and Virginia McShanog Foster. Julie married Larry L. Ladd in Watseka, on Feb. 25, 1978. He survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Nick Ladd, of Watseka, and Jake (Christina) Ladd, of Watseka; three grandchildren, Gavin Ladd, Olivia Ladd and Mackenzie Urban; her mother, Virginia Foster, of Watseka; one sister, Mary Beth (Dix) Firestone, of Centerville, Ohio; one brother, Mike (Lyla) Foster, of Noblesville, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Julie was a 1975 graduate of Watseka Community High School and member of St. Edmund Catholic Church and Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce.

She was a sales manager for Illinois Valley Cellular and enjoyed spending time with her friends, family and grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Michael Powell officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

