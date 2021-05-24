Donald Curry

BRADLEY — Donald A. Curry, 58, of Bradley, passed away Friday (May 21, 2021) at his home.

He was born Nov. 15, 1962, in Kankakee, the son of Donald F. and Bonita (Hengl) Curry.

Donald was a member of the Laborers Local 751. He enjoyed classic cars. Donald’s prized car was his 1966 Oldsmobile Tornado, which he owned for more than 20 years. He enjoyed listening to music, especially classic rock, and working in his yard and landscaping.

Surviving are his mother, Bonita Barker, of Bradley; one sister, Cathy A. Jordan (Curtiss Stephens); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special dear friends.

Preceding him in death were his father; stepfather, Orville Barker; father-figure, Dave Sadowsky; paternal grandparents; and maternal grandparents.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, also at the funeral home.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if not vaccinated.

The Rev. Marcin Machalak will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the charity of donor’s choice.

