Sandra Milton

KANKAKEE — Sandra Louise Milton, of Kankakee, peacefully joined our Lord on the walk of eternal life Wednesday (May 19, 2021).

Born in Chebanse, the daughter of Carroll and Ruth (Rudd) Coen, on Sept. 26, 1940, she blessed friends and family with 80 years of life. Marrying Robert Neal Milton on July 31, 1971, Sandy spent her life working as a farm wife, doing clerical work for Riverside Medical Center, and as a longtime member of Calvary Bible Church and most recently Peoples Church in Bourbonnais.

Sandy was an animated soul who loved people, socializing and time behind the wheel. She brought humor with bags full of goodies to holidays, enjoyed playing cards with friends and making food for gatherings. She found happiness and peace in her continuous spiritual journey as a strong Christian woman. Joy could be found on her face whenever she was around her family.

She was the mother of six children, Thomas (Jin-Jin) Nelson, of Japan, Annette (Scott) Clyden, of Kankakee, April Morales, of Bradley, Holly Milton, of Kankakee, and preceded in death by two sons, Johnnie “Butch” (Melanie) Morris and James Morris. Sandy was blessed with 14 grandchildren, Tommy, Kristine, Jennifer (Jeramy), Joshua, Heather, Justin (Jessica), Krystal (Salvador), Travis, Christian, Cassandra, Porfiria, Brittany, Tyler (Anabel) and Jolene; and 26 great-grandchildren.

The love Sandy had for her siblings, including Joan (Tenny) Neprud, Patricia (Duane) Kafer, Russell (Sharon) Coen, of Arizona; and a special niece, Colleen Ochs, of Florida, fueled her adventurous travels behind the wheel on the open road.

In the words of Sandy, “You miss them, you love them, but you don’t fall apart.”

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or Peoples Church, Bourbonnais.

Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home of Manteno.