robert scroggins

AROMA PARK — Robert L. “Bob” Scroggins, 66, of Aroma Park, passed away Tuesday (May 18, 2021) at his home.

He was born Oct. 18, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Lyle and Josephine Scroggins.

Bob owned and operated Kankakee Auto Mart.

He enjoyed collecting old cars. Bob loved animals, especially his three dogs, Ava, Thor and Molly.

Surviving are three sons, Denver Taylor Jr., of Herscher, James (Angie) Taylor, of Ashkum, and Joshua (Lindsey) Abrassart of Lima, Ohio; two grandchildren, Gavin Lyle Taylor and Wyatt Abrassart; one sister, Teresa Heck, of Kankakee; three brothers, Frank Scroggins, of Kankakee, Steve Scroggins, of Jerseyville, and Joe Scroggins, of Kankakee; special friend and caregiver, June Scroggins, of Kankakee; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Butch and Lyle; and one sister, Rosemary.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Charles Wheeler officiating.

If you have not been vaccinated, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.

