Kregg Harms

CULLOM — Kregg H. Harms, 51, of Cabery, passed away Wednesday (May 19, 2021) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

He was born June 2, 1969, the son of H. Roy and Dana Kay (Kyburz) Harms. His parents preceded him in death on Oct. 19, 1978.

Kregg graduated from Tri-Point High School in 1987 and attended Joliet Junior College. After graduating from JJC, he operated a landscaping business in the Gooselake area for several years. He was then accepted into the Brotherhood of Operating Engineers Local 150, where he worked until his death.

He was a lifelong Dallas Cowboys and Chicago fan. He had attended almost every National League ballpark in the United States. Kregg also liked to travel to Europe, Russia, Brazil and several other places. He enjoyed spending the holidays with cousins and their children.

Surviving are his brother, Kip Harms; his maternal aunts, Linda (Gary) Roberts, and Sue (John) Fox; cousins, Chad (Elle) Roberts, Ginger (Mike) Murt, Denver (Angie) Fox, Levi Fox and Logan (Rosie) Fox. He is survived on his paternal side by his aunt, Francis (Jim) Harms, and aunt, Verdell Baker; and paternal cousins, Linda, Scott and Chris.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Daniel and Violet Kyburz, and Henry and Ruth Harms; and his great uncle, Wes (Minne) Harms.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, at Calvert and Martin Funeral Home in Cullom. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Cullom United Methodist Church in Cullom. Burial will take place after the service in West Lawn Cemetery in Cullom.

