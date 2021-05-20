Rosemary Jordan

BRADLEY — Rosemary A. Jordan, 75, of Bradley, passed away Tuesday (May 18, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

She was born Jan. 31, 1946, in Aurora, the daughter of Albert and Mildred (Wilson) Carpenter. Rosemary married Gene Jordan on April 10, 1974, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death July 31, 2002.

Rosemary worked for the Bradley School District for 30 years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are one son, Robert Walters, of Los Angeles; two daughters and a son-in-law, Gina and Michael Randles, of Chebanse, and Jorie Walters, of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Kelly (David) Molohon, of Bethalto, and Dominick Lambert, of Bradley; one great-granddaughter, Emmalyn; one sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Frank Sickler, of Las Vegas, Nev.; one brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Donna Carpenter, of Normal; her former husband, Tony “Boo” Walters; along with several nieces and nephews.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if you are not fully vaccinated.

Private family inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.

