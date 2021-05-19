Virginia Orcutt

WATSEKA — Virginia Marian Orcutt, 92, of Watseka, passed away May 5, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born Feb. 23, 1928, in Watseka, the daughter of Ben A. and Hazel (Cavitt) West Sr.

“Ginny” married William “Howard” Orcutt on Sept. 15, 1946, at her parent’s home because the Belmont Church had burned earlier that summer.

Surviving are a daughter, Kathryn (Orcutt) Rozenberg and son-in-law, Cory Rozenberg; their children, Jon Mann (Sonia Bradley) and family, Oni Hendricks and family, and Ami Jo Mann. Also surviving are many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. One sister-in-law, Lois West (Benjamin West) also survives; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, William “Howard;” both sons, Kim Howard Orcutt and Karl Steven Orcutt; and siblings, Marcia Both, Pat Johnson (Ralph), and Ben R. (Buzz) West Jr.

After graduating high school as her class valedictorian, Ginny went on to be a devoted farm wife and loving mother. She served on many committees, taught Sunday school, and for many years was secretary of Woodland Grade School. She was quite accomplished in furniture refinishing and upholstery work, along with many sewing projects. Gardening was another love, for years she had huge vegetable gardens and strawberry beds from which she shared not only the berries, but also fresh strawberry jam. Her flower gardens were works of art and hard labor, which she loved. She enjoyed sharing her plants and often did bouquets for the church.

Ginny also loved horses. She had many throughout her life. She enjoyed riding and “touring” in the cart behind Cricket, the pony. She was an outdoor girl who thoroughly enjoyed nature. Two other loves were reading books and wood carving.

A celebration of life service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Woodland Methodist Church, 100 Church St., Woodland. The service will be officiated by her nephew, John David Perry. A luncheon will be served immediately following the service in the church annex.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois County 4-H, Iroquois Memorial Hospice, Woodland Methodist Church, or the charity of the donor’s choice.