KANKAKEE — Thomasina Mobley, 50, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (May 14, 2021) at her home in Kankakee.

She was born March 5, 1971, in Clifton, the daughter of Tommy Harris and Mary Brooks. She was married to Leonard Mobley Sr. on April 14, 1996. They shared more than 30 years of marriage.

Thomasina attended Kankakee High School and graduated in 1989.

She was employed at Arcadia Care Clifton for seven years as a CNA.

Thomasina loved baking desserts, traveling, doing crossword puzzles, cooking, shopping and she enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her smite personality, charming ways, dancing, her love for her grandson, Darrien, and for caring for the elderly.

Surviving are her husband, Leonard Mobley Sr.; son, Leonard Mobley Jr. (Destyne); daughters, Ebony Mobley, and Narkeeda Mobley (Dyonte); sisters, Annette (Robert) Hammond, and Helen Brooks, all of Kankakee, Estelle (Tyron Sr.) James, of Columbus, Miss.; her father, Tommy, of Crawford, Miss.; brothers, Stevie (Pamela) Harris, of Detroit, Mich., and Tom (Erica) Dooley, of Macon, Miss.; two grandchildren, Darrien Myart and Nyla Paige Mobley (expecting her arrival soon); mother-in-law, Iola Mobley, of Kankakee; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousin, other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her mother, Mary Brooks; daughter, Shanika Mobley; sister, Katy Harris; three brothers, Thomas Brooks, Johnnie Brooks and Jeffrey Tate.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, May 22, until the 10 a.m. funeral services at Second Baptist Church in Kankakee, with Pastor Carl A. Randle Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Mound Grove Gardens of Memory, Kankakee.

All CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

Please light a candle at jonesfuneralservices.com.