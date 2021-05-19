Obituary budget May 19

Done - Flag - Gary Lundgren - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Flag - Edwin Meents - $250 obit - with photo - sent - With Flag

Done - Thomasina Mobley - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Janice Holmes - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Wauneta Zeller - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Dylan Harms - Free, for an 18-year-old - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Edward Harms - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Virginia Orcutt - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done -Donna Huffman-Furbee - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Dominic Macaluso - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Nancy Jeffords Goselin - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Edgar McGahan - $250 obit - with photo - sent - no flag

Done - Anita 'Jeannie' Williamson - $250 obit - no photo - no flag

(can be placed toward bottom, it also ran Tuesday) Done - Mary Langhorst - $200 obit (second-day run) - with photo - attached - no flag

Death notices: Palacious, Ward, Brooks