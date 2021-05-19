Nancy Jeffords Goselin

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Nancy Marie Jeffords Goselin, 73, of New Albany, Ind., passed away May 11, 2021, at Lincoln Hills Health Center.

There will not be a visitation and instead all friends and family are asked to proceed directly to Round Springs Cemetery in Massac County, Ill., for graveside services at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 28. From Metropolis: Follow North Ave to Upper Salem Road, turn left on to Upper Salem Road and follow for approximately one mile. The Rev. David Deem will officiate.

Nancy was born in New Liberty, on Jan 31, 1948.

She was a 1966 graduate of Kankakee High School.

Surviving are one sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Danny Oliver, of Metropolis; two sons and daughters-in-law, Todd Goselin and Tana Field, of Murray, Ky., Kevin and Jennifer Goselin, of Louisville, Ky.; three grandchildren, Adelaide Goselin, of Murray, Ky., Brooklyn and Morgan Goselin, of Louisville, Ky.; one niece, Kimberly Oliver Futrell, of Benton, Ky.; and one nephew, David Oliver, of Metropolis.

Preceding her in death were her parents, James and Ethel Jeffords.

Nancy enjoyed shopping, spending time with her family, listening to Elvis and was especially proud of her three granddaughters.

Memorials may be made to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

Funeral arrangements are by Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.

