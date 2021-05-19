ST. ANNE — Janice Holmes, 87, of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (May 16, 2021) at her home.

She was born Dec. 1, 1933, in Kankakee, the daughter of Emory and Lillian (Rice) Netzel. Jan married Glenn Holmes on Feb. 9, 1955.

Jan was a nurse and teacher. She received a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree from Northern University. She was later appointed head of the nursing department at Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University. At Olivet, she received an honorary doctorate degree from the university president, Dr. John Bowling. Jan also wrote a book titled “Maternity Nursing.”

Surviving are her husband, Glenn Holmes, of St. Anne; one son, Thomas Holmes; one daughter-in-law, Jessica Brown; one son-in-law, Jon Varboncoeur; five grandchildren, Tyler and Samantha Holmes, Steven Donofrio, and Nevaeh and Dajuan Brown; one sister, Marilynn Netzel; one brother, Donald Netzel; two nieces, Natalie Stacker and Denise Schaenzer; and two nephews, Rich (Cathey) Allers and Quinn Netzel.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and one daughter, Lisa Varboncoeur.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, also at the funeral home.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if you are not fully vaccinated.

Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.

