Gary Lundgren

KANKAKEE — Gary R. Lundgren, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (May 15, 2021) at his home.

He was born Aug. 20, 1948, in Chicago, the son of Kenneth and Joanne (Barnes) Lundgren. Gary married Louise Hurtenbach on June 5, 1976.

Gary was a 1967 graduate of Maine South High School in Park Ridge.

He was a union tuckpointer in the Chicagoland area.

Gary was an avid sportsman. He played softball, tennis and wrestled in high school. Gary was dedicated to his children’s sports and Scouting. He was a “MacGyver” of all things. He had an unlimited supply of “dad” jokes.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served during the Vietnam War.

Surviving are two sons, Jack Lundgren, of Des Plaines, and David Lundgren (Mindi Turf), of Arlington Heights; one daughter, Elizabeth Lundgren (Chris Stahlmann), of Arlington Heights; three grandchildren, Stella, Nathaniel and Elliott; one brother, Dennis Lundgren, of Des Plaines; his life partner, Sheri Schneider, of Kankakee; Sheri’s children, Jarret and Holley Schneider, of Mesa, Ariz., Erika and C.J. Osback, of Bloomington, and Jenna and Ryan Krupianik, of Bonfield, and their children, Canyon, Austin, Dalton, McCadyn, Jailyn, Jace and Noah; and his three-legged fur baby, Cooper.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Friday, May 21, until the 10:30 a.m. memorial service at Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.

Inurnment will be in Ridgewood Memorial Park in Des Plaines.

In memory of Gary’s mother, please make memorials to suicide prevention.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.

