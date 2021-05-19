WILMINGTON — Dylan Harms, 18, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday (May 13, 2021) at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood.

He was born Dec. 28, 2002, in Kankakee, the son of Tony and Candace (Cadle) Harms.

Dylan had worked for DoorDash and Goodwill.

He was a beloved son, brother, grandson and uncle-to-be. Dylan was a kind soul who had so much love in his heart for those close to him. Just recently he had decided he wanted to go through with schooling to become an EMT/firefighter because it was important to him to help people. Dylan said he didn’t’ think a job without helping people would ever be fulfilling for him.

He was a young man of many talents. Some of those talents included art, photography, tattooing, and especially music! In fact, he taught himself at a young age to play the drums and guitar. Whatever he set his mind to, he would accomplish it no matter how hard the feat. Whether it was an instrument, the Rubik’s Cube, Yo-Yo-ing, drawing a picture until he got it just right, or building something.

Dylan had a passion for nature and adventure alike. He was a hiker, biker and skateboarder. He would always be outside if he had the opportunity. Dylan loved taking his rescue dog, Bailey, with him camping or on adventures.

His personality had all sorts of wonderful attributes. Dylan didn’t like to be like everyone else. He believed everyone should be their own unique selves. Unique he was. Dylan’s style was all his own, all “Dylan.” He was colorful and vibrant and always changing his hair color. Dylan was a tenacious, sensitive, caring, protective and compassionate person. He said people always told him “you’re just the sweetest.” His family concur with that statement. They said, “Our Dylan is the sweetest and he will always be remembered as such, along with many other things.

“We love you Dylan, and that will never, ever change,” they said.

Dylan’s family made the decision to give the gift of life to others through organ donation. Through the Gift of Hope organization, several people will have a chance at life.

Surviving are his parents, Tony and Candace Harms, of Wilmington; his sister, Aubrey Harms, of Wilmington; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Wesley and Annie Harms, of Manteno, and Austin Harms, of Wilmington; his maternal grandparents, Ed and Cherlyn Cadle, of Bourbonnais; and his paternal grandfather, Keith Harms, of Bradley.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Cathy Harms.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 21, also at the funeral home.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if you have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.

Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.

Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.

Please sign his online guestbook at <a href="http://clancygernon.com" target="_blank">clancygernon.com</a>.