BOURBONNAIS — Dominic Macaluso, 82, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (May 14, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

He was born Jan. 6, 1939, in Chicago Heights, the son of John and Marie (Battaglia) Macaluso. Dominic married Diane Hartquist Benoit on Nov. 9, 1979, in Kankakee. She preceded him in death July 9, 2015.

Don was the former co-owner of Kankakee Distributing Company in Kankakee. He was also an associate at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes. Don was a member of the Sons of Italy. He enjoyed woodworking and gardening.

He was a former parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee, and a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais. He was an active choir member in both parishes.

Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, John and Jamie Macaluso, of Bradley; two daughters and one son-in-law, Therese and Rob Dupuis, of Champaign, and Lisa Macaluso, of Westminster, Md.; four stepsons, Ray J. and Allison Benoit, of Asheville, N.C., Andy and Judy Benoit, of Phoenix, Ariz., Tim and Linda Benoit, of Burbank, Calif., and Dr. Dan and Raquel Benoit, of Bourbonnais; one stepdaughter, Kricket and Dean Hoppes, of Phoenix, Ariz.; 28 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Richard Harrison, of Cedar Point, Iowa.

In addition to his wife, Diane Macaluso, he was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from noon on Saturday, May 22, until the 4 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Scott Henley officiating.

Face masks and social distancing will be required of anyone not vaccinated.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Private family inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum in Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.

