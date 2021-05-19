Death notices: May 19, 2021

<strong>Death notices</strong>

<strong>LouBertha B. Brooks</strong>, 99, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (May 18, 2021) at Presence Our Lady of Victory Long Term Care Facility, Bourbonnais. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.

<strong>Daniel Mario Palacios</strong>, 75, of Bourbonnais, passed away May 11, 2021, at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.

<strong>Lai' Lani Nicole Dior Ward</strong>, 11 months, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (May 13, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital in Kankakee. Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.