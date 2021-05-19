Anita 'Jeannie' Williamson

WOODLAND — Anita Jean “Jeannie” Williamson was born July 12, 1935, at home in rural Woodland, the daughter of Elmer and Maude (Lee) Martin. She married Sam Williamson on June 12, 1953.

Surviving are her husband, Sam; beloved grandchildren, Rachel (Mike) Morris, of Santa Monica, Calif., Ross (Brooke) Williamson, and Carrie (Kevin) Girard, all of Watseka; one adored great-grandchild, Jack Bruce Williamson, of Watseka; and daughter-in-law, Paula Gross Williamson (Mark) Hodak, of Kankakee.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her son, Bruce Williamson; brother, John Martin, who lost his life in the Battle of the Bulge; and sister, Kathy Francisco.

She enjoyed her work at Welles School as a music teacher until 1973 when she and her husband purchased The Jewel Box which they owned and operated in downtown Watseka for 23 years.

She was an avid lover of music and animals.

Jeannie passed away peacefully at home Monday (May 17, 2021), surrounded by her beloved family.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, until the noon funeral service, both at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice.

Please sign her online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.