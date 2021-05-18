Wanda Cantrell

KANKAKEE — Wanda Marie Cantrell, 66, of Kankakee, passed from this world on Thursday (May 13, 2021) following a short illness.

She was born Oct. 26, 1954, in Kankakee, the daughter of James W. and Patricia Ann (Darrough) Gibson. She was a life-long resident of the Kankakee area community. Wanda married her partner for life, William H. Cantrell.

Wanda was a 1972 graduate of Eastridge High School in Kankakee.

Early in Wanda’s life, she developed a strong interest in politics and became deeply involved. She was among the first women to be a department head in the City of Kankakee. Wanda had also worked for the Kankakee County Clerk’s office and was later elected as a Kankakee Township official. She became the first woman to hold the title of chairman of the Kankakee Republican Central Committee. Wanda had a great love for her community and country. She continued to be a presence and mentor to many who followed, during her retirement. She was a member of the Kankakee Republican party.

Wanda enjoyed cooking and gardening.

Surviving are her husband of 45 wonderful years, William Cantrell, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, James W. and Kate (Pate) Cantrell, of Kankakee; two granddaughters, Lily and Eden; three stepsons, Michael L. and Jennifer Cantrell of North Carolina, Herbert A. and Christie Cantrell, of Bradley, and Gregory W. and Lori (Benjamin) Cantrell, of Bourbonnais; along with many stepgrandchildren; and many stepgreat-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.

