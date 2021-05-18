Mary Langhorst

GRANT PARK — Mary Elizabeth Langhorst, 99, of Grant Park, entered into eternal life Saturday (May 15, 2021).

She was born Sept. 7, 1921, in Moweaqua, the daughter of William and Louise (Oppermann) Wiegman.

Mary obtained her Master’s Degree in Education from Indiana University. She taught school for 34 years, with many of them in Grant Park Schools.

Mary was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence and its Catholic Council of Women. She was also a member of the Lioness, Lions, Momence Womens Club, Ladies Home Bureau and Retired Teachers organization.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 44 years, Virgil James Langhorst, who passed away in 1998; four sisters, Lucille Marie Hanser, Josephine Esther Wiegman, Catherine Estelle Wiegman and Francis E. Bailey; and two brothers, William Lloyd Wiegman and John Robert Wiegman.

Surviving are her daughter, Mary C. (Dale) Lietz, of Grant Park; four granddaughters, Angela Elizabeth (Joseph) Renollet, of Lafayette, Ind., Cathryn (Stephen) Nardi, of Grant Park, Dawn (Tom) Woods, of Momence, Barbara (Sean) Tuffner, of Bradley; two grandsons, Virgil J. Lietz, of Grant Park, and Marvin (Brittany) Lietz, of Missouri; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Margaret Wiegman Pieper, of Arizona; along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Hub Funeral Home in Grant Park. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence.

Memorials may be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.