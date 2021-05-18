CUSTER PARK — Bob Billings, 82, of Custer Park, went to be with the Lord on Saturday (May 15, 2021), from his home, where he was surrounded by family.

Born March 23, 1939, in Pax, W.V., Bobby Adrian was a son of Charlie and Ada (Bailey) Billings. He was raised in West Virginia, and on July 16, 1960, Bob married Rosetta Dale Jones at his sister-in-law’s home in Cicero.

Bob was employed by the Reichhold Chemical Company in Morris, where he retired as a production manager following 31 years of faithful service.

He enjoyed spending his time outdoors hunting and fishing, and especially took pleasure in camping and spending many winters in Florida. Bob was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and made sure his entire family was as well. Above all else, he was a devoted Christian, family man who will most be remembered as a dedicated husband, father and “PawPaw.”

Survivors include his children, Cindy (Wayne) Erdmann, of Custer Park, and Harold (Jackie) Billings, of Coal City; grandchildren, Megan (Tyler) Graham, of Buckingham, Beth (Steve) Gans, of Odell, Colton (Haley) Billings, of Prarie Village, Kan., Caleb (Paige) Billings, of Bourbonnais, Grant Billings (fiance’ Mary-Caroline Kennis), of Louisville, Ky., Brandon Billings, of Manteno, and Mia Billings (T.J. Daufenbach), of Coal City; great-grandchildren, Steven Gans, Finley Graham and Brooks Billings; sisters-in-law, Anita Billings and Doris Billings, both of North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Rose, on Jan. 24, 2021; and 15 siblings.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, May 20, until the noon funeral service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington, with Grant Billings and Tim Wolfe officiating.

Burial will follow in Custer Township Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Colton, Caleb, Grant and Brandon Billings, Tyler Graham and Steve Gans.

Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice.

Those wishing to participate in the funeral services virtually are welcome to join the live stream beginning at noon Thursday from the funeral home’s website at baskervillefuneral.com, where you may also sign his guestbook.