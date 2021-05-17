CAMPUS — Thomas Magers, 65, of Campus, passed away at 12:56 p.m., in his home, Wednesday (May 12, 2021), surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, until the noon funeral services at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Dwight. Burial will follow in Round Grove Cemetery in rural Campus.

Thomas was born in Joliet, on Sept. 29, 1955. He was the son of Lyle E. and Alice (Landreth) Magers. He married Donna Nielsen on July 21, 1973, at St. Peter’s Church in Dwight. She survives, of Campus.

Also surviving are his daughters, Jana (Donald) Southerland, of Hopewell, Janet (Dave) Winters. of Minonk, Jennifer (Adam) Groskreutz, of Chenoa, and Janice (Louis) Duay. of Reddick; a son, Thomas (Amy) Magers, of Urbana; sister, Shari (Marty) Bullard, of Jefferson City, Mo.; grandchildren, Cody (Nairobi Casildo Portillo) Southerland, Louis (Kendra Morris) Duay, Owen Duay and Claire Magers; along with four great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sisters, Linda Magers and Carolyn “Sue” Vaughn; brothers, Michael Magers, Charles “Chuckie” Magers and a brother in infancy.

Thomas was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Dwight, and a member of the International Association of Machinist and Aero Space Workers.

He loved spending time in his shop/man cave and could often be found there tinkering with various projects. Tom was an avid train enthusiast and collector of trains from large railroads to Lionel. His family was his life and he will always be remembered and loved by all who knew him.

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Fund, the American Diabetes Association or St. Peter’s Church in Dwight.

Funeral arrangements are by Hager Memorial Home in Dwight.

Please sign his online guestbook at hagermemorial.com.