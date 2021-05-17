Rose Mary Pietraszewski

BOURBONNAIS — Rose Mary “Rosie” Pietraszewski, 74, of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (May 14, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.

She was born Dec. 12, 1946, in Kankakee, the daughter of Lucille (Hackley) Naese.

Rosie worked as a claims processor for Cigna.

She enjoyed playing cards, gambling, playing blackjack and playing slots. She attended St. Joseph Casino Night regularly. Rosie was an avid Chicago sports fan, including the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Blackhawks and the Chicago Bears. She was also a fan of NCAA teams, Illini and Notre Dame. Rosie especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a parishioner of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

Surviving are one son, Eric Pietraszewski, of Bourbonnais; one daughter and son-in-law, Dena and Roy Howell, of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Stephanie Froning, Ashley Howell, Kayla Howell and Tyler Howell; six great-grandchildren, Blake Froning, Maddie Froning, Dean Froning, Grace Howell, Kinsley Bednarczyk and Cameron Bednarczyk; two sisters, Sharon Kulwiec of Arizona, and Anita Naese, of Bourbonnais; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceding her in death were her mother; and one sister, Shirley Hines.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, until the time of the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais, with the Rev. Jason Nesbit officiating.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Private family inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 2000 E. Court St., Kankakee.

Memorials may be made to Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.

