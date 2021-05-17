BOURBONNAIS — Mary Lou Fey, 93, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully in a hospital, as a result of natural causes, on Thursday (May 13, 2021).

Mary Lou courageously entered the workforce, purchased a home, and raised her family following the passing of her husband, Robert L. Fey, in 1973.

Surviving are two sons, Alan (Karine) Fey and Richard Fey; one daughter, Karen Scroggins; four grandchildren, Robert, Julie, Anais and Kimi; and by a legacy of inspiration from her years of selfless volunteer work at the former Bradley Royale Retirement Home.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.

Burial will be Thursday, May 20, at 1 p.m. in Beardstown City Cemetery, Beardstown.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.

