Bernard Sloan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernard Henry “Barney” Sloan passed away peacefully in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday (May 13, 2021), surrounded by his family. He was 102 years old.

Barney was a farmer in his youth, a soldier in his 20s, a postwar father of seven, a successful businessman and in his later years, a beloved family elder to his large, extended family.

He was born on the Sloan Family Farm near Hoopeston, on Jan. 31, 1919, to John Henry and Ellen (Colgan) Sloan. The third of five children, he was born into the worst of the Spanish Influenza — the first pandemic of his long life and one that killed his brother, John Francis, just weeks before Barney was born. He learned the value of hard work in his early years, working the fields with horses and mules, animals that would shape his future in unexpected ways.

A graduate of the University of Illinois in June 1941 (B.S. Animal Husbandry), he was immediately drafted into the then-peacetime U.S. Army. Following Pearl Harbor, he was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division, in part due to his skill with horses and mules. Ironically, the division soon dismounted, switching from animals to trucks and jeeps. Barney adapted, becoming a logistics expert in moving needed materials from landing craft to front lines.

Barney moved with the 1st Cavalry throughout the entire war: from Ft. Bliss, Texas, to Brisbane, Australia, then on to battles in the Admiralty Islands, New Guinea, and the Philippines. On Sept. 2, 1945, he was aboard a ship in Tokyo Bay as the surrender documents were signed on the USS Missouri. He finished the war as a Captain. He remained a proud World War II veteran the rest of his life.

Though he endured grim moments in the war, Barney emerged with body and spirit intact. He painted a more peaceful war for his growing kids in the 1950s and ‘60s, his tall stories populated by giant pythons, boinging kangaroos and an unfortunate tiger Barney famously turned inside out by reaching into its mouth, grabbing its tail, and yanking hard. To his children, he had been on the coolest four-year campout ever. His real war stories didn’t emerge until his kids were well into middle age and, he judged, able to handle the realities of war.

Another notable event occurred while Barney was overseas. In 1943, he was introduced by mail to Margaret “Peg” Dalton by a mutual friend. Their two-year V-mail courtship blossomed on Barney’s return from the war. They met for the first time in Chicago’s Union Station in 1946. He had written to her to look for a soldier with a horse’s head on his shoulder; she spotted his 1st Cavalry insignia on the first try. They were married at Maternity B.V.M. Church in Chicago, on April 19, 1947.

Peg gave birth to seven children, a half-dozen boys and a girl; she and Barney raised six in Evansville, Ind., and Kankakee. Their first, James Bernard, was born prematurely in 1948 and died at two days of age. Barney and Peg spent many happy, productive years in Kankakee, where he was vice president of the J.R. Short Milling Company, and Peg was an award-winning columnist and editor at The Daily Journal in Kankakee. Barney and Peg were married 69 years, inseparable until Peg’s death in 2017.

Barney will be remembered for his love of family and of life, his sense of fairness and kindness to all, his humility, quiet humor, and his willingness to go on adventures, whether learning to ski in his 70s, visiting the World War II Memorial in Washington in his 90s, or riding up a Taos Ski Valley chairlift at 101 for beer and banter at 11,000 feet.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, James Bernard; and his siblings, John Francis, Donald, Nicholas and Sister Mary Ellen Sloan. Surviving are his children, Bernard (Sharon Stoerger), Stephen (Carrie), Mark (Elisabeth Chicoine), John Henry (Susan Lindner), Mary Ellen Murnane (Patrick) and Christopher (Mary). He leaves 16 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his loving brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and countless friends.

The family wishes to thank Jon Brennan, Glenn McLaughlin, Angela Cruz and Lorena Benevidez for their friendship and loving care in Barney’s final years. A special thanks to Lisa Brennan, Amber Sutton, and the staff at Manzano Medical Group for their love, boundless good humor and endless supply of Cheetos and Pepsi.

Private funeral services will be in Albuquerque. A celebration of life will take place in Chicago this fall.